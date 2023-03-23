Gazwa-e-Hind case: NIA raid in Nagpur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched three locations in Nagpur on Thursday as part of its ongoing investigation into the Gazwa-e-Hind case, which is linked to the radicalization of impressionable youth through various social media platforms for the purpose of carrying out violent terrorist acts. The NIA officials searched the homes of suspects involved in anti-national activities as well as the radicalization of impressionable youth via social media. On July 22, last year, the NIA filed the Gazwa-e-Hind case at the Phulwarisharif Police Station in Bihar.

It is revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalized individual, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group Ghazwa-e-Hind created by him, the NIA said in the Phulwari Sharif investigations. Terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were glorified in this group in order to radicalise impressionable youth. According to the NIA, he also started another WhatsApp group called Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was preaching conquest of India through violence. On January 6, this year, the NIA filed a charge-sheet against an accused in the case in the NIA Special Court in Bihar.