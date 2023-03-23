ISRO announces launching date of OneWeb India-2 mission

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the launch date of its OneWeb India-2 mission. The OneWeb India-2 mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March 26.

ISRO will launch 36 satellites weighing about 5805 kgs will be placed in 450 km circular low Earth orbit by LVM3 M3 launch vehicle. Earlier in October 23 last year, ISRO launched 36 satellites by the LVM3 M2 launch vehicle.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity benchmarks decline in initial trade

NewSpace India Limited had signed a commercial agreement with UK-based Network Access Associates Limited for this. NewSpace is the commercial wing of ISRO.

OneWeb is a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company from the United Kingdom (UK). India’s Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb. Sunil Bharti Mittal is OneWeb’s executive chairman. OneWeb has 582 satellites now in orbit and after March 26, the total number will go up to 618.