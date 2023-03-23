ISSF Rifle & Pistol World Cup: India’s Sarabjot Singh clinches gold medal

Bhopal: In shooting, India’s Sarabjot Singh won gold medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Another Indian shooter Varun Tomar won bronze medal in the event.

Meanwhile, ace Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to progress beyond the qualification round. Youth Olympic Games champion, Manu Bhaker finished 16th position with 568 points. Among the other Indian shooters Esha Singh placed 6th, Yashaswini Singh Deswal 9th and Rhythm Sangwan finished 13th position. Divya Thadigol, who was third in the qualification round with 579 points, got eliminated in the ranking round.