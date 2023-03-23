Rahul Gandhi granted bail and his 2-year sentence criminal defamation case suspended for 30 days

In a 2019 criminal defamation case involving his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last name, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and given a two-year prison term by a court in Surat, Gujarat. However, the punishment was postponed for 30 days so that he may appeal the decision. The Wayanad MP for the Lok Parliament made the comments while speaking at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in advance of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was criticising PM Modi for sharing his last name with the wanted businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Gujarati minister Purnesh Modi brought the case against Rahul Gandhi. After the Gujarat high court lifted the temporary halt, it had placed on the proceedings in March 2022 in response to the complainant’s request for Rahul Gandhi to personally participate in the case, the final arguments in the case began in February 2023. Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Criminal Code were used to prosecute Rahul Gandhi. In accordance with Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Criminal Code, a punishment may include simple imprisonment for a time that may not exceed two years, a fine, or both.