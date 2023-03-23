Reconstruction and recovery needs of Ukraine as per the latest World Bank estimates rise to $411 billion

According to the World Bank, Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery will require several years and $4.11 billion in funding. This comes in the aftermath of the country’s military conflict with Russia, which began in 2014 and resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and displacement of citizens.

The World Bank has pledged its support to Ukraine in the rebuilding process, with plans to provide financial assistance, technical expertise, and policy advice to the government. The bank has identified key areas that require immediate attention, including infrastructure repair, housing reconstruction, and social services.

The conflict in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country’s economy, with a significant decrease in GDP and an increase in unemployment. The World Bank’s assistance is seen as crucial to the country’s recovery, and it is hoped that it will help to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

In addition to financial assistance, the World Bank is also working to support the country’s social services, including healthcare and education. The bank is providing funding for the construction and renovation of hospitals and schools, as well as support for training and education programs.

Despite the challenges ahead, the World Bank is optimistic about Ukraine’s future and its potential for recovery. The bank’s commitment to providing support to the country is a reflection of its confidence in Ukraine’s ability to rebuild and move forward.