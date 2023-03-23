Russia fires missiles into Ukrainian cities

As Vladimir Putin bid farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Russia destroyed an apartment building and bombarded Ukrainian cities with drone strikes in a show of might. Video evidence of a simultaneous Russian missile strike on two tall residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia resulted in one fatality and at least 33 injuries. Glass, debris, and smashed cars were all over the playground and parking lot where the accident occurred. According to Reuters, emergency personnel guided those who could walk and carried out the injured. A drone struck two college dormitories in Rzhyshchiv, a riverfront village south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, leaving at least four persons dead, 20 injured, and four still missing. Drones swarmed the city and large portions of northern Ukraine during the night. The military of Ukraine claimed to have shot down 16 of the 21 suicide drones built in Iran.

All of this was taking place as Putin said goodbye to his dear friend Xi Jinping, who was in Moscow on a state visit. Vladimir Putin’s hosting of Xi Jinping in Moscow this week was his most significant diplomatic action since beginning the conflict more than a year ago. The two men addressed one another as “dear friend,” pledged economic cooperation, denounced the West, and said their relationship was at its best ever. The conflict in Ukraine was not brought up in Xi Jinping’s speech.