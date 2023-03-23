Swiss Open 2023: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy enter second round

Basel: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of Swiss Open. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Jenjira Stadelmann by ‘21-9, 21-16’ in the first round of the Women’s Singles. She will next face Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

In Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath and the men’s double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also reached the second round. Srikanth beat Weng Hong Yang by ‘ 21-16, 15-21, 21-18’. The Indian shuttler will next face Lee Cheuk Yiu. Prannoy beat Shi Yu Qi by ‘21-17, 19-21, 21-17’. In the second round, Prannoy will be up against Christo Popov. Mithun defeated Joran Kweekel by ‘21-8, 21-17’. He will next face Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei.

Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Fujairah Ruler orders release of 151 prisoners

Satwik and Chirag beat Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien. The Indian duo will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.