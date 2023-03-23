Women’s World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora confirm medals

New Delhi: In boxing, ace Indian women boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Saweety Boora confirmed medal for the country in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The event is held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Lovlina defeated last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique in 75 kg category by ‘5-0’. She will face 2018 world champion Li Qian of China in the semi-finals. This will be her third World Championship medal.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas beat two-time Worlds bronze medallist Madoka Wada of Japan in the quarterfinals of 48 kg category with the Referee Stops Contest verdict. The Indian will now take on Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Nikhat Zareen defeated two-time World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand in 50-kilogram category by ‘5-2’.She will face Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the semifinals.

Saweety Boora registered a 5-0 win against Viktoria Kebikava of Belarus in the 81 kg event. She will next face Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia.