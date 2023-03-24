Academy Awards’ broadcast partner ABC shares that this year’s ceremony has drawn 20 Million views

The 95th Academy Awards or Oscars, held on March 27, 2023, received a combined total of 20 million viewers across multiple platforms in the week following the event, according to reports.

The ceremony was broadcasted live on ABC and was available for streaming on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. It also generated views on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The ratings of the Oscars ceremony have been steadily declining in recent years, but the multiplatform viewership has increased. This year’s ceremony saw the highest multiplatform viewership since 2014.

The top five markets where the ceremony was watched the most were Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

The most-watched moments of the ceremony included the opening performance by a surprise artist, the acceptance speeches of the winners, and the tribute to the legendary actors who passed away in the previous year.

The Oscars have been the most prestigious award ceremony in the film industry since their inception in 1929. The ceremony honors the best films and filmmakers of the year in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor/Actress.