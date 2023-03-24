Authority to partially close part of road near Sheikh Zayed Bridge from tomorrow

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced a partial road closure. The authority announced that part of a road near Sheikh Zayed Bridge will be closed starting tomorrow.

Two right lanes towards Dubai and Al Shahama — near the Sheikh Zayed Bridge — will be closed from 12am tomorrow, March 25, until 12pm on Sunday, March 26. The authority urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

Here is the map: