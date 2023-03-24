BMW launches 2023 R18 Transcontinental in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2023 R18 Transcontinental in the Indian markets. The cruise bike is priced at Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The bike will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU). 2023 R18 Transcontinental is the brand’s third product in the cruiser segment after the R 18 and the R 18 Classic and is also its costliest bike in India. The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is available with a wide range of individualisation options.

The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is offered in 5 colours namely Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic.

The 2023 R18 Transcontinental is equipped with 4 analogue circular instruments, 3 ride modes (Rain, Roll & Rock), Active Cruise Control, 10.25-inch TFT colour display, Hill Start Control, 6-Speaker Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 Sound System, Automatic Stability Control, Adaptive LED headlights with sickle shaped graphical LED daytime running lights (DRLs), Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Keyless Ride system, BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, and ‘BERLIN BUILT’ inscription on the face.

The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by the most powerful BMW Boxer engine of all time. The 1,802 cc air/oil cooled two-cylinder flat twin motor develops top power of 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and peak torque of 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It is linked to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox which is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs while presented in a dual-section aluminium housing. The reverse gear is also available as an optional extra.