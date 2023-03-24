Canada reaffirms ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions amidst Khalistani protests

In recent days, there have been reports of Khalistani protestors in Canada targeting Indian diplomatic missions and consulates. The protestors are calling for an independent Sikh state in India and have been accused of using violent tactics to further their cause.

The Indian government has expressed concern over the safety of its diplomatic staff in Canada and has called on the Canadian government to take action to ensure their protection.

In response, the Canadian government has issued a statement assuring the Indian government of the safety and security of its diplomatic missions in Canada. The statement emphasized Canada’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all individuals, including those who are protesting.

The statement also called for peaceful and respectful protests, stating that violence and intimidation would not be tolerated.

The issue of Khalistani separatism has long been a contentious issue between India and Canada. While Canada has a large Sikh community, the Canadian government has maintained that it does not support the idea of an independent Sikh state.

The recent protests have once again brought this issue to the forefront, and there are concerns that they could further strain the relationship between India and Canada.

The assurance from the Canadian government will likely be seen as a positive step by the Indian government, but the situation remains fluid and will require continued monitoring. The safety and security of diplomatic missions are of utmost importance, and any threat to them must be taken seriously and addressed promptly.