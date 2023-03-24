Emirates cancels flights to and from two destinations on March 26-27

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has cancelled flights to and from two European cities. The flights to and from Munich will remain cancelled on March 26 and flights to and from Frankfurt will be cancelled on March 27. The flights were cancelled due to nationwide industrial action.

Passengers connecting on any one of the below flights will not be accepted at their point of origin. Passengers who have booked with travel agents are advised to get in touch with them for rebookings.

Also Read: Authority to partially close part of road near Sheikh Zayed Bridge from tomorrow

The following flights will be cancelled:

March 26:

EK049 – Dubai to Munich

EK050 – Munich to Dubai

EK051 – Dubai to Munich

EK052 – Munich to Dubai

March 27:

EK049 – Dubai to Munich

EK050 – Munich to Dubai

EK051 – Dubai to Munich

EK052 – Munich to Dubai

EK043 – Dubai to Frankfurt

EK044 – Frankfurt to Dubai

EK045 – Dubai to Frankfurt

EK046 – Frankfurt to Dubai

EK047 – Dubai to Frankfurt

EK048 – Frankfurt to Dubai