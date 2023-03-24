Excise takes notice of a Thrissur woman’s toddy-drinking viral video

A woman who uploaded an edited video of herself and a few other women sipping toddy from a toddy shop in Thrissur was arrested by the Excise Department.

Anjana, a Cherpu native, was reportedly detained under Section 55H of the Abkari Act on suspicion of making a ‘illegal advertisement’ that encouraged the consumption of alcohol.

The little edited clip that was posted on Instagram was recorded at a toddy shop in the Thrissur district’s Kundolikkadavu.

The social media message quickly gained popularity and was reposted on numerous other social media accounts. While some people berated the women for drinking, many others wished them fun.