Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. Strengthening of the US dollar and losses in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower by 12 paise at 82.32 against the US dollar. During trading the domestic currency touched 82.24, registering a loss of 4 paise over the previous close of 82.20 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% higher at 102.63. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net sellers on Thursday as they sold equities worth Rs 995 crore.