Indian national sent to jail for 188 months for distributing child porn

An Indian national, 34, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for sharing child pornographic material. The Indian national was convicted by a federal district court while working on a cruise liner, according to the US Department of Justice. Angelo Victor Fernandes, a Goan, has been named as the accused. Fernandes delivered 13 child pornography movies to Daniel Scott Crow in 2022 via an instant messaging app. Fernandes, according to federal authorities, also corresponded with Crow to arrange for his travel to engage in sexual behaviour with minor children. In a separate conversation with an unidentified person, the accused also discussed sexual abuse of minor children and his ability to procure youngsters for sex.

Crow pled guilty to one count of enticement of a juvenile and one count of child pornography production. According to a media announcement, he was sentenced to 30 years in jail on December 12, 2022.