Laxman Narasimhan, the CEO of Starbucks, will now work as a barista every month

Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks’ new CEO of Indian descent, has announced he will work as a barista once a month in stores to stay in touch with the business’s culture, clients, challenges, and possibilities. Narasimhan, formally took over as CEO of the Seattle-based coffee company on Monday, succeeding Howard Schultz roughly two weeks sooner than planned.

The Indian-American business executive stated in a message to staff on Thursday that he will always be a “fierce advocate” for the company’s partners and culture. Narasimhan, who was born in Pune, joined Starbucks as interim CEO in October and has since spent time getting to know the company, including gaining a barista certification, which involves 40 hours of in-store training. He also talked about how he intends to carry on Schultz’s summer revitalization strategy. Starbucks has invested more than USD 1 billion in upgrading training, enhancing equipment, raising wages, and introducing other benefits for non-union staff, among other things, to help modernise and make the brand more relevant.