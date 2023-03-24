Malayali priest found dead in his Wales home

On Friday, the body of a Malayali priest stationed in the UK was discovered inside his chamber.

Fr. Shaji Punnattu, the deceased, was a Wayanad native.

He served as the parish priest for the Wrexham Diocese’s Church of Our Lady Help of Christians.

Fr. Punnattu did not show up for the morning church service. He was later discovered deceased at his home.

Although the exact cause of death has not been determined, a heart attack is thought to be to blame because the priest had recently been brought to the hospital with cardiac problems. The local police have started an investigation.

Fr. Punnattu was ordained a priest 23 years ago and has spent the previous 16 years working at various churches in Wales.