Mission to capture ‘Arikomban,’ a rogue tusker from Idukki, is postponed by HC

The expedition to capture misbehaving tusker ‘Arikomban’ has been postponed until next Wednesday, the Kerala High Court ruled during a special session on Thursday evening.

The decision was made in a case that the court took on its own initiative after receiving a petition from the Thiruvananthapuram-based SPCA, a nonprofit that works to prevent cruelty to animals, according to Manorama News.

P K Sajeev, the secretary of the SPCA Ernakulam, has also lodged grievances with the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

A mission to capture the rice-loving jumbo, which has periodically created trouble in Idukki’s Santhanpara and Chinnakanal panchayats, was set to be started on Sunday. This development occurred just before that.

On Saturday, there was going to be a practice exercise for the same. Vikram and Surya, two kumki elephants, had already arrived in Santhanpara for the mission, and two more kumki elephants were planned to be sent from Wayanad.

Liju Varghese, president of the Santhanpara Panchayat, told Manorama News: ‘The animal lovers have no concept about the struggles and hardships we have been facing. Families whose homes were harmed by the tusker are present here. In addition, it has destroyed ration stores, murdered, and injured people. On Wednesday, we hope the court will rule in our favor.’