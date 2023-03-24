Mother sells newborn baby for Rs 4.5 lakh, 11 detained

Baby boy was allegedly sold by his mother soon after his birth in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. They said that Asha Devi, the newborn’s mother, was one among the eleven people detained in connection with the crime. Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran of Chatra was informed of the event. Within 24 hours, authorities acted quickly to rescue the infant from the Bokaro district. Kumar told a press conference here on Thursday that police had seized Rs 1 lakh from Asha Devi. Her arrest led the police to a ‘Sahiya didi’, identified as Dimple Devi.

According to the officer, police apprehended the other accused and rescued the baby from Bokaro based on the lead provided by Dimple Devi. According to him, a couple from Badkagaon village in Hazaribag district struck a deal with two brokers from Chatra and Bokaro for the newborn for Rs 4.5 lakh. He added that while Rs 1 lakh was given to the baby’s mother, the remaining Rs 3. 5 lakh was divided among the brokers. On the basis of the statement of Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital doctor Manish Lal, a case was filed at the Chatra police station.