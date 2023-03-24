Over 16,000 fake currency notes seized in two years

The state government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday that over 16,000 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) were seized in Gujarat over the last two years. In 2021, 2,086 fake currency notes were recovered in nine incidents, while 14,165 were confiscated in 17 cases in 2022, according to the chief minister in a written response to a query from Congress Legislator Anantkumar Patel during Question Hour. He further informed the House that 90 people were arrested for printing and distributing FICN, with 25 seized in 2021 and 65 in 2022. At least five people implicated in the crime have yet to be apprehended, he said.