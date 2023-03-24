Rema considers filing a defamation lawsuit after CPM criticises her for suffering a hand injury

K K Rema, the lone representative for the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, will pursue a defamation lawsuit against CPM officials for claiming that her injury sustained during the altercation in the Legislative Assembly was false.

Rema informed Malayala Manorama that she intended to launch a defamation lawsuit against Sachin Dev, an MLA, who made the initial accusation as well as CPM State Secretary M V Govindan, who supported him.

Rema’s right hand was hurt when Watch and Ward employees attempted to push her away on March 15 during an opposition demonstration in front of the Speaker’s office.

She was initially directed to the General Hospital by the Assembly doctor who had been consulted. The hospital orthopaedics who evaluated her suggested applying the plaster cast to the hand. The following day, though, Sachin Dev asserted on Facebook that the plaster had been applied on the incorrect hand.