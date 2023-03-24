Swiss Open 2023: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty duo enters quarter-finals

Basel: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarter-finals of Swiss Open Super 300 badminton championship in Basel. The second-seeded Indian pair defeated Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Taiwan by ‘12-21, 21-17 28-26’. The world No. 6 Indian duo will next face Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede later on Friday.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Earlier, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to defend her title as she was defeated by unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia. World no.9 Sindhu, seeded fourth lost by ‘15-21, 21-12, 18-21 by the 38th ranked Wardani. Earlier on Thursday, world No. 9 and fifth seed H S Prannoy lost to unseeded Christo Popov of France.