Swiss Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy crash out

Basel: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath and H.S. Prannoy have bowed out in the Men’s singles second round of Swiss Open Badminton in Basel. Kidmabi Srikanth lost to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu by ‘20-22, 17-21’.Manjunath was lost to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei by ‘19-21, 10-21’. Christo Popov of France defeated H.S. Prannoy by ‘21-8, 21-8’.

In Women’s singles, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani by ’15-21,21-12,18-21′. In Men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.