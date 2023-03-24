DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSSports

Swiss Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy crash out

Mar 24, 2023, 10:25 am IST

Basel: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth,  Mithun Manjunath and H.S. Prannoy have bowed out in the Men’s singles second round  of Swiss Open Badminton in Basel. Kidmabi  Srikanth lost to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu by ‘20-22, 17-21’.Manjunath was lost to  Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei  by ‘19-21, 10-21’. Christo Popov of France defeated H.S. Prannoy by ‘21-8, 21-8’.

In Women’s singles, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani by ’15-21,21-12,18-21′. In Men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

 

