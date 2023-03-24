Women’s World Boxing Championships: 4 Indian boxers enter finals

New Delhi: In boxing, 4 Indian boxers entered the finals of Women’s World Boxing Championships being held in New Delhi. Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora and Nitu Ghanghas have entered the finals.

Nikhat Zareen defeated Colombia’s Ingrid Valencia in the semifinal of the 50kg category, Lovlina Borgohain defeated China’s Li Qian in the Semi-Final in the 75kg category, Nitu Ghanghas beat Kazhakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova and Saweety Boora defeated Sue Greentree of Australia in the 81 kg event.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze medal

Nitu will now face 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on Saturday, while Nikhat will now face the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final on Sunday. Lovlina Borgohain will take on Li Qian of China in the final and three-time Asian medallist Saweety will now take on Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in final.