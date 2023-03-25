Actor Innocent in critical condition; medical bulletin

Innocent, a Malayalam actor who was brought to a private hospital in Kochi, continues to be in serious condition, says medical bulletin published by the hospital’s administration on Saturday.

He is currently receiving ECMO support (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

The former MP for Chalakudy was hospitalised after getting a throat illness. The past two weeks have seen him being monitored at the hospital.

In 2012, Innocent had throat cancer diagnosis. He declared himself to have fully healed of the illness in 2015.

Since then, he has served as an inspiration to everyone suffering the illness. In his book ‘Cancer wardile chiri,’ he discussed his experiences. (Smile in the cancer ward). His last sighting was in the Prithviraj film Kaduva.