AFSPA extended to parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended disturbed area designation under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 months in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The action follows a review of the law-and-order situation in both states by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The AFSPA gives security forces the authority to arrest someone without a warrant, enter or search a building without a warrant, and execute other acts. The latest notification brings one additional police station area under the jurisdiction of AFSPA. According to the MHA, a new review of the law-and-order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been conducted.

As a result, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ for a period of six months beginning April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier. The Union Home Ministry further stated that, in exercising the powers provided by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, the central government declared nine districts and 16 police stations in four other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed areas’ for a six-month term beginning October 1, 2022.