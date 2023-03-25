Akasa Air announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Akasa Air will start a new flight from Chandigarh to Bengaluru from April 1. Earlier the airline had launched flight services to Kolkata. Kolkata is the 17th destination of the air carrier. The airline will connect Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati with daily non-stop flights starting May 18. Kolkata will be Akasa Air’s second destination in West Bengal after flights connecting Bagdogra to Bengaluru.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air’s fleet size is now 14 and it will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.