Delhi police detain NREGA protesters

On Friday, a group of activists claimed that the Delhi Police stopped their peaceful protest against the Centre’s ongoing attack on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005. The ‘NREGA Sangarah Morcha’ activists also accused the police of detaining numerous student demonstrators outside Delhi University’s Arts Department. According to a senior police official, the institution contacted the police because it was concerned that peace and calm might be disturbed. According to him, the students and activists were later removed from the area.

According to an activist with the NREGA Sangarah Morcha, numerous students were arrested during the peaceful rally. According to Raj Shekhar several Delhi University (DU) students were detained and taken to the Maurice Nagar Cyber cell station for just discussing the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), 2005 and the right to work. Several other activists were held when they went to the police station to support those who had been detained. Reacting to the incident, a senior police officer said no FIR has been registered in this regard.