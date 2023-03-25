Dubai authority warns of traffic delay on major roads

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned of expected traffic delays in major roads today. The authority issued a traffic alert for motorists. RTA informed that traffic delays can be expected on key roads — including Al Meydan St., Al Khail Road., and Dubai-Al Ain Road — between 1pm and midnight. It urged drivers to depart early and use alternative routes.

The traffic delays are expected as the Dubai World Cup kicks off from today, March 25. Dubai World Cup will be held at Meydan Racecourse. A total of 126 horses from 12 countries compete for a total prize pool of $30.5 million.