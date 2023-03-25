Existing power rates in Kerala are extended until June 30

The state’s current power tariffs have been extended through June 30 by an order from the Regulatory Commission.

The tariffs, which were increased in June of last year, were supposed to be in effect until March 31. The Regulatory Commission had been contacted by the electrical board in order to request another tariff increase. However, the Commission has not yet had a hearing and made a decision regarding this.

The current tariffs will need to be renewed if the Commission does not make a decision by June 30.

The Regulatory Commission is presently debating the board’s requests to apply fuel surcharges of 30 paise per unit for the excess power obtained from outside sources from July to September of last year and 14 paise per unit from October to December. The Commission had already authorised the imposition of a 9 pence per unit premium for the electricity purchased from April through June of last year.