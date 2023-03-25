Indian Railways cancels these trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled several trains scheduled to operate today. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra EMU special JCO 25.03.2023.

04452 Kurukshetra –Delhi special JCO 25.03.2023.

Train No 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Jn (JYG-ASR) 17.03.23, 19.03.23, 21.03.23, 24.03.23, 26.03.23, 28.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 04.04.23, 07.04.23, 09.04.23

Train No 04652 Amritsar Jn – Jaynagar (ASR-JYG) 17.03.23,19.03.23, 22.03.23,24.03.23, 26.03.23, 29.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 05.04.23, 07.04.23,09.04.23.

Train No 14331 Delhi Jn. – Kalka (DLI-KLK) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 14332 Kalka – Delhi Jn. (KLK-DLI) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04523 Saharanpur – Nangal Dam (SRE-NLDM) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04524 Nangal Dam – Ambala Cant Jn (NLDM-UMB) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04590 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04589 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04584 Ambala Cant Jn – Panbari (UMB-PNP) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04013 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04579 Ambala Cant Jn – Ludhiana Jn (UMB-LDH) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04504 Ludhiana Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (LDH-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04578 Ambala Cant Jn – Saharanpur (UMB-SRE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04139 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04176 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04140 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

14525/14526 Ambala Cantt –Shri Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

01625/01626 Dhuri-Bathinda– Dhuri Passenger Special Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

04548/04547 Bathinda– Ambala Cantt – Bathinda Special Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

Due to traffic block o­n Jabalpur Division, the 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin –Singrauli Superfast Express JCO 13.03.2023 and 20.03.2023 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 06919/06920 SSS Hubballi – Vijayapura – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled o­n March 15 & 18, 2023.

Train No. 01748/01747 Banaras – Bhatni Jn (BSBS – BTT) will remain cancelled from 11.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05171 Ballia – Shahganj Jn (BUI – SHG) will remain cancelled from 13.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05172 Shahganj Jn – Ballia (SHG – BUI) will remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05167/05168 Ballia – Shahganj Jn – Ballia (BUI – SHG – BUI) remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23

Train No. 15104/15103 Banaras – Gorakhpur – Banaras (BSBS – GKP – BSBS) will remain cancelled on 26.03.23, 29.03.23 & 30.03.23.

Train No. 12538/12537 Prayagraj Rambag – Muzaffarpur Jn – Prayagraj Rambag (PRRB – MFP – PRRB) will remain cancelled on 29.03.23.

Cancellation of AC Special Trains – Due to less occupancy train no. 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will be cancelled from 1st March to 2nd July, 2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs o­n 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.20 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrs

Train Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO 14.03.2023 to 23.023.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni: –

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express JCO 16.03.2023, 20,03.2023 & 23.03.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

Train No. 15007 Varanasi City – Lucknow (BCY – LJN) JCO. 22.03.23 to 30.03.23 will short originate EX GKP instead of BCY.

Train No. 15008 Lucknow – Varanasi City (LJN – BCY) JCO. 21.03.23 to 29.03.23 will be short terminate at GKP instead of BCY.

Train No. 01027 Dadar – Gorakhpur (DR – GKP) JCO. 21.03.23, 23.03.23, 25.03.23, 26.03.23 & 28.03.23 will be short Terminate at VUI (at 01.45 hrs.) Instead of GKP.

Train no. 01028 Gorakhpur – Dadar (GKP – DR) JCO. 23.03.23, 25.03.23, 27.03.23, 28.03.23 & 30.03.23 will be short Originate ex BUI (at 15.15 hrs.) Instead of GKP.

Train no. 19489 Ahmedabad Jn – Gorakhpur (ADI – GKP) JCO. 25.03.23 & 29.03.23 will be short terminate at MAU instead of GKP.

TRAIN NO. 19490 Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Jn (GKP-ADI) JCO. 26.03.23 & 29.03.23 WILL BE SHORT ORIGINATE EX MAU INSTEAD OF GKP.

Train No.17201 Guntur Jn – Secunderabad Jn train is partially cancelled between Kazipet Jn – Guntur Jn from 09.03.2023 to 18.03.2023.

Train No.17202 Secunderabad Jn – Guntur Jn train is partially cancelled between Guntur Jn – Kazipet Jn from 08.03.2023 to 18.03.2023.

Train No.12705 Guntur Jn – Secunderabad Jn train is partially cancelled between Khammam – Guntur Jn from 09.03.2023 to 18.03.2023.

Train No.12706 Secunderabad Jn – Guntur Jn train is partially cancelled between Guntur Jn – Khammam from 09.03.2023 to 18.03.2023.

Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.

Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.

Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing o­n) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.