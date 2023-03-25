Indian Railways extends service of these special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of the Shirdi Weekly Special train. The services will be extended until June this year.

Train number 09739 Dehar Balaji-SaiNagar Shirdi special weekly train will now remain operational until June 9, 2023, and Train number 09740 Sai Nagar Shirdi-Dhehar Balaji weekly special train will continue to run until June 11, 2023.

09739 Train No. Dhehar Ka Balaji-Sai Nagar Shirdi Special weekly train will depart from Dhehar Ka Balaji station at 9.20 pm every Friday until June 9, 2023, and reach Bhopal at 9.05 am the next day. It will then depart from Bhopal at 9.15 am, Itarsi at 10.45 am and Itarsi at 10.50 am, Harda at 11.42 am, then leave Harda at 11.44 am and finally reach Shirdi station at 8.30 pm.

Similarly, train no. 09740, Shirdi-Dhehar Balaji weekly special will depart from Dhehar Balaji at 7:25 am on Sundays until June 9 this year and reach Harda at 3:51 pm. The train will leave from Harda after a two-minute halt and reach Bhehar Balaji at 8:10 am the next day. The train will also halt at Itarsi and depart from there at 6.55 pm along with Bhopal (7.05 pm).

The weekly special train will halt at Durgapura, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Ujjain, Nagda, Bhopal, Shujalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval, Harda, Manmad and Kopargaon stations in both directions. The train will have 20 coaches, including 4 general-class — 2 SLRD, 8 sleeper-class, 4 air-conditioned third AC and 2 second AC coaches.