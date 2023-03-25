Know how to link Aadhaar card with PAN through SMS

New Delhi: Linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar Card is mandatory in India. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become invalid from April 01, 2023.

‘As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,’ tweeted Income Tax department.

Here is how you can link your Aadhaar card with PAN:

Via SMS:

1. Type ‘UIDPAN < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < 10-digit PAN > ‘

2. Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678 using your registered mobile number.

Via Income Tax Department Portal:

Also Read: Indian Railways allows additional stops for these trains: Full list

Step 1: Visit ‘https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/‘, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

How to Check If Your PAN is Already Linked With Aadhaar:

1. View PAN-Aadhaar link status without signing in on www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/2. On the e-filing portal homepage, go to ‘Quick Links’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

3. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

On successful validation, a message will be displayed regarding your Link Aadhaar Status.

If the Aadhaar-Pan link is in progress, then the below message will appear on the screen;Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page

If the Aadhaar PAN linking is successful, then it will display the following message;

You PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar.