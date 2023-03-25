Kozhikode youth detained for sexually molesting a Russian woman

Olakkunnathu Akhil, a Koorachundu Kalangali local who has been charged with assaulting a Russian woman physically and mentally, has been detained.

She met Akhil through Instagram. According to the lawsuit, she was repeatedly abused while being forced to stay with him.

After being discovered to have been abused in Akhil’s Kalangali home, the Russian woman was brought to the Medical College Hospital yesterday.

The woman only speaks Russian, according to the police, and the attack was only discovered when her testimony was translated and recorded on Friday.

The woman claimed that Akhil had abused and beaten her into using drugs.

Akhil and the woman travelled to Nepal and Qatar after their six-month Instagram friendship. The two recently travelled to India. According to the woman’s allegation, the accused allegedly destroyed her passport and iPhone.