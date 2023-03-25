Obesity among women in hill regions of HP, Uttarakhand, and J&K; reported by the NSO

Women in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir are growing obese. More women are obese in Himachal than in Uttarakhand or Jammu & Kashmir. This was reported in the National Statistical Office’s Women and Men in India report (NSO). Obesity is increasing in both men and women in Uttarakhand, according to NSO data. In 2015-16, 17.7% of males in Uttarakhand were obese, rising to 27.1 percent in 2019-21. In 2015-16, 20.4% of women in the state were fat, whereas 29.8% of women are obese in 2019-21.

There is a widespread belief that because of the hard work done in the mountainous areas, the locals weigh less than those in the plains, although this has altered in recent years. According to the recently released data, women in the north-eastern states like tobacco more than women in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal. Obesity is increasing in people year after year, according to the survey.