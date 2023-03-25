DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Only pedestrians will be allowed at Lusail Boulevard from Maghrib to Fajr prayers

Mar 25, 2023, 09:21 pm IST

Doha: Qatari Diar has announced that Lusail Boulevard will be for pedestrians only from Maghrib prayer time until Fajr (Dawn) prayer time.  Vehicular traffic will be restricted during the specified prayer time period throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Recently, a portion of Lusail Boulevard was closed to vehicular traffic in celebration of the 11-day Qatar International Food Festival, held from March 11–21, 2023.

