Only pedestrians will be allowed at Lusail Boulevard from Maghrib to Fajr prayers

Doha: Qatari Diar has announced that Lusail Boulevard will be for pedestrians only from Maghrib prayer time until Fajr (Dawn) prayer time. Vehicular traffic will be restricted during the specified prayer time period throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
Recently, a portion of Lusail Boulevard was closed to vehicular traffic in celebration of the 11-day Qatar International Food Festival, held from March 11–21, 2023.
تعلن الديار القطرية عن تخصيص #درب_لوسيل للمشاه فقط من آذان المغرب إلى الفجر طوال فترة شهر #رمضان المبارك.
Qatari diar announces to allocate lusail boulevard for pedestrians only from maghreb paryer to dawn prayer during the holy month of #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/Q2FtabHjS7
— Lusail City (@Lusail_City) March 24, 2023
