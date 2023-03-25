PM Modi criticizes political parties for failing to do enough support to Indian languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed political parties on Saturday for playing a game with languages without doing more to assist them, alleging that they do not want children from villages, the poor, and backward-class families to become physicians or engineers. He emphasized the difficulties that youth from villages and impoverished families have in entering the medical profession, saying that the BJP government led by him recognized these issues and gave them with the option of receiving medical education in Indian languages, including Kannada.

In his address following the inauguration of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), he stated that some parties had played a game with languages for the sake of political selfishness and vote bank politics, but they had not put in the effort required to truly support languages.