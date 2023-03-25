Qatar says eight ex-Navy officials will face charges

After being held in solitary confinement in Doha for more than eight months, eight Indian naval veterans are expected to be charged separately under various parts of Qatari law. After the last bail petition was denied on March 15 for the eighth time in a row, the veterans were allowed to file a new petition on March 19. They were subsequently informed that charges would be filed against them individually. According to a source close to the situation, the eight naval veterans will be tried in Qatari courts based on the charges, which is a huge blow because they were all hoping for an early repatriation of the officers back to India. The families of the veterans are terrified of what is to come.

Family members are also hoping that the Amir of Qatar may give a pardon during Ramadan. While the Qatari authorities have treated these eight military veterans with respect, the uncertainty surrounding their release has been a source of anxiety. The Indian government has been in frequent contact with its counterparts in Doha, requesting that the veterans be repatriated as soon as possible. These eight naval veterans working at Dahra Consultancies were apprehended by officers from Qatar’s interior ministry at midnight on August 30th. Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.are the eight veterans.