Repeat offenders who violate the garbage disposal laws will be fined Rs 1,000 each day

The Additional Chief Secretary has issued a circular warning that failure to follow waste processing regulations might result in up to a year in jail for owners of residential structures with an area larger than 100 square metres and trade-commercial companies. The circular further stipulates that repeat offenders must pay a minimum fine of Rs 1,000 per day after receiving punishment.

Local self-governments have been ordered to take swift action against anyone who fails to uphold their obligation since breaking the law can result in a six-month to one-year jail sentence, a fine of between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, or both.

The circular emphasises that waste disposal facilities must exist at the time commercial establishments are built and that local self-governments should not allow the development of establishments without them. There will be time for existing businesses that don’t have these amenities to make the appropriate arrangements.

The circular further specifies that establishments that don’t implement these facilities will have their license, building number, and operational authority cancelled.