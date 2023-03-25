Senior official in the Gujarat CMO resigned

Hitesh Pandya, the CMO’s assistant public relations officer (PRO), resigned on Friday due to the controversy surrounding his son Amit Pandya’s involvement with detained conman Kiran Patel. According to sources, Pandya, who has been with the CMO for about two decades, presented his resignation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday evening.

Patel, a resident of the city’s Ghodasar, was arrested on March 3 from a five-star hotel in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after authorities became suspicious of his activities. Patel was reportedly accompanied by Pandya’s son and one Jay Sitapara when he was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police. The two were initially released but were later summoned by police for interrogation. This comes as the Ahmedabad police have filed a new first information report (FIR) against Patel on cheating and criminal conspiracy charges for attempting to take over a senior citizen’s bungalow here, along with his wife Malini Patel. According to the complaint, Patel called the owner of a property in a wealthy neighbourhood of Ahmedabad and claimed to be a real estate agent, taking Rs 35 lakh from him for remodelling and taking possession by putting up their name plate outside the bungalow. After the owner returned, the pair left. The owner later discovered, however, through a court notice, that Patel had launched a civil complaint claiming ownership of the land.