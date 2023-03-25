DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority allows shops, businesses to operate 24 hours during Ramadan

Mar 25, 2023, 06:24 pm IST

Ras Al Khaimah: Department of Economic Development in  Ras Al Khaimah allowed all All businesses and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours for the holy month of Ramadan. The authority informed that permits are no longer required for shops’ and businesses’ extended operations this Ramadan.

In Sharjah, restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias are allowed to extend working hours beyond midnight, while others are required to obtain special permits to be able to do so.

