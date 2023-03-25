UAE authority announces ban on trucks during peak hours

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has imposed a ban on trucks during peak hours for the month of Ramadan. The authority announced that there will be three ban time periods for trucks in the emirate.

Indian Railways cancels these trains today: Full list

The truck ban timings are as follows:

From 7.30am until 9.30amFrom 7.30am until 9.30am

On Fridays, from 12pm till 3pm

Additionally, the authority informed that the truck ban time runs from 7am to 11pm on the E11 route and CBD areas.