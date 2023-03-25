DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority announces ban on trucks during peak hours

Mar 25, 2023, 03:37 pm IST

Dubai:  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has imposed a ban on trucks during peak hours for the month of Ramadan. The authority announced that there will be three ban time periods for trucks in the emirate.

The truck ban timings are as follows:

From 7.30am until 9.30am

On Fridays, from 12pm till 3pm

Additionally, the authority informed that  the truck ban time runs from 7am to 11pm on the E11 route and CBD areas.

 

