‘Who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani’s shell companies?’, Rahul Gandhi trashes the disqualification

At a press conference held at the Congress party’s headquarters in New Delhi at 1 o’clock on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP administration for its relationship with the Adani Group.

‘I just asked the Parliament a precise set of questions. Who made the $3 billion investment in Adani’s shell companies?’ Rahul Gandi questioned, ‘Whose money is this?’

He said, ‘I also questioned what the PM’s connection to Adani is with photographic proof.’

The Wayanad MP further claimed that his comments made in public were omitted and that the Speaker rejected his exhaustive response supported by evidence.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP’s entire disqualification game was a distraction strategy.

He continued by saying that the Lok Sabha Speaker ignored his letters.

A day after being barred from the Lok Sabha due to a Gujarat court’s ruling in the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ issue, he held a press conference.

In the criminal defamation case stemming from his comments during a 2019 election rally in Karnataka, the Surat court had sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison. The punishment was suspended for 30 days, but the judge also gave him bail so he could file an appeal with a higher court.