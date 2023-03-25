Will garner protest on the streets for Rahul Gandhi: M V Govindan

Rahul Gandhi, the embattled Congressman who was recently abruptly removed from the Lok Sabha after being found guilty of defamation in 2019, has received support from CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

A by-poll in the Wayanad constituency, which the opposition leader represents, is unlikely, according to Govindan, but if one were to be called, the CPM would also run from Kerala, a seat that has historically been held by the Congress.

Speaking to reporters here, Govindan also attacked the state Congress leadership, saying they were adopting a ‘soft Hindutva approach.’

The court’s (Surat) ruling is not the end of the matter. The Center has intentionally interfered and believes it can target anyone. (here). The BJP has said that it does not want to hear the voice of the opposition in the House of Representatives. According to M. V. Govindan, ‘all the opposition parties will protest together against the (unjust) action taken against Rahul Gandhi.’

Soon after the Parliament made this judgment, the CPM leader openly opposed Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. In a Facebook post, he was explicit about his position.

‘I vehemently object to the decision to exclude Rahul Gandhi. In order to prevent society from becoming permanently enmeshed in the chains of tyranny, we should defend ourselves against it. In its advertisements, the BJP government refers to itself as the ‘mother of democracy,’ but in practice, the party is converting the nation into a ‘slaughterhouse of democracy,’ ‘Govindan claimed.

‘The BJP is trying at all costs to suppress the opposition parties with this measure. In addition to this, state governments that are not governed by the BJP are frequently singled out by the ED and CBI. The saffron party is blatantly undermining the nation’s democratic system by engaging in such actions. Strong demonstrations should be held across the nation to condemn such tyrannical behavior,’ said Govindan.