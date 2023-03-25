Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nitu Ghanghas wins gold

New Delhi: In boxing, India’s Nitu Ghanghas won gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday. She defeated Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg category final by ‘5-0’.

The 22-year-old won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year in the same weight category.

Also Read: UAE authority allows shops, businesses to operate 24 hours during Ramadan

Nitu Ghanghas is the sixth Indian women to won a gold medal at the event. Earlier Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC and Nikhat Zareen all have won gold medals in the tournament. While every other player has won the hounour once, Mary Kom is the only pugilist to bag the medal six times.