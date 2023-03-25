Women’s World Boxing Championships: Saweety Boora wins gold

New Delhi: India’s Saweety Boora secured a gold medal in the 75-81 kg event at the IBA World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Saturday. The Indian boxer defeated China’s Wang Lina in the finals by points (4-3). Saweety had settled for a silver nine years ago.

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas won gold medal in the 48kg category. She defeated Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg category final by ‘5-0’.The 22-year-old won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year in the same weight category.

The two join an elite list which includes six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022).