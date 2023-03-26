Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Acer has launched a new gaming laptop in India. The laptop is named ‘Acer Nitro 5’. The Acer Nitro 5 price starts at Rs 79,990 in India. The device is available for purchase via Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, and Flipkart.

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. It also has two M.2 PCIe SSD slots and supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. Besides these, the Nitro 5 comes with a wide range of ports including HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2. The laptop also has a 4-zone RGB keyboard and dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support.