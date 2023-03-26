American actor Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for strangulation, assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors, a popular American actor known for his roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The arrest was made after the New York Police Department (NYPD) received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between Majors and a 30-year-old woman in a Chelsea apartment in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD spokesperson, the victim reported to the police that she was assaulted, and Majors was taken into custody without incident. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a nearby hospital. Later that night, Majors was released from police custody. However, his representative has denied any wrongdoing by the actor and said that they are looking forward to clearing his name.

Majors has achieved critical acclaim for his performances in several films, including Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion. He is also set to star in Magazine Dreams, which was recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival and is scheduled for release by Searchlight Pictures in December.

The actor’s arrest has come as a shock to his fans and the entertainment industry, and many are awaiting further developments in the case.