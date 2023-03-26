Crispy soy-broken wheat popcorn

These crunchy popcorns are the ideal kids’ snack because they are both delicious and healthy. Look at the straightforward instructions for making soy-broken wheat popcorn.

Ingredients

½ cup broken wheat powder

1 cup soy chunks (cooked)

1 egg

2 tsp beetroot juice

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt as required

Curry leaves as required

Oil to fry

Preparation

In a bowl, combine the egg, beetroot juice, salt, turmeric powder, garam masala, and curry leaves.

Blend in the broken wheat powder.

Mix well.

Add the soy bits to the batter now.

Reserve for five minutes.

frying in hot oil

Enjoy the tomato ketchup-topped soy popcorn.